Barret Benson’s announcement on Tuesday of his desire to transfer sent shock waves through the Northwestern community. Those ripples may have been felt most acutely in Powder Springs, Ga.

That’s where Northwestern Class of 2019 recruit Jared Jones lives. The three-star big man’s minutes next season in Evanston likely got a significant boost as soon as Benson announced his intention to play his final year at another school as a grad transfer.

But Jones, coming off of both state and national titles at McEachern High School this season, already knew about the decision before Benson’s tweeted it out to the rest of the world. Head coach Chris Collins had already told him the news, and Benson himself shot Jones a text.

The way Jones looks at it, the departure of Benson – the third Wildcat in a span of five days to announce he was leaving Northwestern – isn’t that big of a deal. He was planning on making an impact next season as a true freshman anyway. Now, he’ll get more of an opportunity.

We talked to Jones to get his take on the recent transfers, his undefeated senior season, his hopes for next season and much, much more in this WildcatReport exclusive.