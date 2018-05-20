Bryce Kirtz rated his official visit to Northwestern over the weekend a "10 out of 10," so the Wildcats couldn't have done much more to impress the three-star wide receiver from Brownsburg (Ind.).

But Northwestern isn't out of the woods yet. Kirtz just added an official visit to Indiana to his schedule, so his last stop will be in Bloomington before he makes a verbal commitment "by the end of next weekend," he said.

Find out what the No. 64 receiver in the nation had to say about his three-day experience in Evanston in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.