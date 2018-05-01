Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-01 08:42:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Kirtz to take official to Northwestern as decision nears

Biqjpyvk7n4i9oeqyuxv
Bryce Kirtz
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport.com
Publisher

Wide receiver Bryce Kirtz had what he called a “great” overnight visit to Northwestern in March.

Now, the three-star prospect from Brownsburg (Ind.) is coming back to Evanston for an official visit as he nears a decision.

Get the latest on the nationally ranked wideout in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}