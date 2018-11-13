EVANSTON—Captains Vic Law and Dererk Pardon combined for 39 points and 24 rebounds as Northwestern defeated American, 63-51, on Monday night at the new Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Law led the Wildcats from start to finish with 26 points — tied for his second-most in a collegiate contest. In his seventh-ever game with 20-plus points, Law also added six rebounds and an assist.

Pardon registered the 11th double-double of his career and his second in a row to start the campaign. He grabbed 18 rebounds in the game, the most since he snagged a career-high 22 against Nebraska on Jan. 26, 2017. He also notched 13 points and four assists.

Ryan Taylor joined Law and Pardon in double digits, tallying 10 points in the contest. All three Wildcats have started their seasons with double-digit points in back-to-back games.

Law came out on fire for the Wildcats, scoring the team's first nine points while going three-for-three from the field to start the contest. On the Wildcats' first possession of the game, Law nailed a three and turned it into a four-point play after he was fouled on the shot. He finished the first half with 16 points.

American went back-and-forth with the 'Cats for most of the first 20 minutes. First-year Ryan Greer tied the game at 22 points apiece when he recorded the first points of his collegiate career with a jumper. Taylor scored eight-straight points for the 'Cats down the stretch and Law added another bucket to help Northwestern close out the half on a 10-1 run over the final 3:51 and take a 38-31 lead into the half.

The 'Cats locked in down the stretch of the second half. After American tied the game at 45-45 with 11:01 remaining, Northwestern held them scoreless for the next 5:30 and Pardon threw down a put-back dunk with 3:52 left to give Northwestern its largest lead of the game. The Wildcats never looked back and closed the game on an 18-6 run.

Chicago's Big Ten Team continues its home stretch at the new Welsh-Ryan Arena on Friday night as the 'Cats take the court against Binghamton at 7 p.m.