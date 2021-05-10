Lawson Albright's championship moment almost didn't happen
Lawson Albright changed his Twitter profile picture over the weekend. It's now a photo of him holding the North Carolina 4A state championship trophy that he won with the Greensboro Grimsley Whirlies on Friday night.
That picture -- and the season -- almost didn't happen for the Northwestern incoming freshman tight end. Last August, when the state of North Carolina postponed high school football until the spring, Albright came awfully close to graduating last December and enrolling early at Northwestern to get a jump at his college career.
Instead, he decided to wait it out the postponement -- an iffy proposition at best -- and play one last season as a Whirlie. Why?
"We had some unfinished business," said Albright two days after winning the title. "We wanted to show we could win state."
