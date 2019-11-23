@WildcatReport

EVANSTON-Northwestern lost its eighth straight Big Ten game on Saturday -- ninth straight if you go back to last season's championship game.

Yet fans walked out of Ryan Field after No. 10 Minnesota's 38-22 win over the Wildcats with some reason for optimism. Because, for the first time this season, the Wildcats offense wasn't the main culprit for a loss.

And the reason was quarterback Andrew Marty.

Marty came on in relief of Hunter Johnson in the second quarter when Johnson was shaken up after a sack and fumble. Marty, a redshirt sophomore in the first significant playing time of his career, completed 80% of his passes and accounted for all three Wildcat touchdowns.

For a Northwestern that ranked 129th in scoring coming into the contest, that might be enough to get Marty a bronze statue on Central Street.

"I thought, collectively, as an offense, we did a lot better," said Marty. "I thought we were able to add a little bit of an element of QB run and I thought I did a good job for my first time."

Marty finished 8-for-10 passing for 95 yards and a touchdown, and he added 52 yards on 16 carries and two more scores on the ground. More important than those numbers, though, Northwestern moved the ball more effectively with Marty behind center than it had all season against a Power Five opponent (excluding the Wildcats' only two wins, over UNLV and UMass).

Marty led touchdown drives that lasted 14, 15 and eight plays that went for 69, 64 and 77 yards, respectively. The Cats scored TDs on all three of their trips into the red zone.

That kind of production hasn't been rare in Big Ten games for the Wildcats this season. It's been non-existent.

While Northwestern's 222 yards of total offense isn't going to blow anyone away, the Wildcats managed to wring 20 points out of it (they also got two points on Joe Gaziano's sack for a safety). That's more than they scored against any Power Five team all season.

So, Marty was asked after the game, what did the Wildcats do on Saturday that they haven't been able to accomplish all season?

"Nothing different," said Marty. "Guys just started making plays to get the momentum rolling, and when that happens, things start opening up."

As for his role, Marty didn't really think he did that much. "I stepped in and just played some football," he said.

Marty was more of a runner than he was a thrower against the Gophers. He took a lot of hits on his 16 carries but says that doesn't mind the contact.



"I always try to elevate the people around me, try to get the sideline pumped up when I run the ball," he said, adding, "I’ll throw a block when I need to."

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald said he was impressed by Marty's performance. But he didn't exactly gush, either, knowing that the Wyoming (Ohio) product still has a ways to go.

"Proud of Andrew stepping up and getting his first real experience," said Fitzgerald, who will finish with the worst record of his 14-year career this season. "I think there was some good, and some areas he’ll hopefully really learn from and grow and get better.

"I’m really happy for him. He worked really hard and he’s a great young man. My hope is that he gains confidence through the experience, and it great fuel and motivation for him as he moves forward in his career."

Marty only completed eight passes, but he made a couple of eye-opening throws on third downs. On his first completion as a Wildcat, on third-and-10, he hit Malik Washington for 11 yards and a first down while falling to the ground after being hit. In the third quarter, he found Riley Lees on a long out pattern on a third-and-7.

For the most part, Marty looked poised on the field, like he belonged. That wasn't the case when he made his first appearance this season, late in Northwestern's 52-3 loss to No. 2 Ohio State on Oct. 18. He finished 0-for-2 with one interception passing against his home-state Buckeyes and admits that he wasn't as ready as he should have been for that game -- reinforcing Fitzgerald's theory that preparation was the primary culprit for the dreadful production out of the quarterbacks this season.

"(It) came down to preparation," admitted Marty. "Ohio State week, I probably didn’t do my best job in preparation."

But Marty says that humbling experience changed his outlook. "My mentality switch happened after that. I knew I needed to have an impact on this team and from then on, you just try to make others around you better, (but) you elevate yourself first."

It won't take much to elevate the Wildcats this season. Northwestern has just one game left, next Saturday at Illinois, where the they will try to notch the victory that will prevent them from going winless in the Big Ten for the first time since 1998.

But no matter what happens against the Illini, the season's already been a disaster for a Northwestern program coming off a Big Ten West title in 2018. And Fitzgerald has identified poor quarterback play again and again as the cause for a lot of his team's troubles.

On Saturday, starter Aidan Smith was ruled out because of an injury he sustained in last week's win over UMass. So Fitzgerald went with Johnson because, as the coach put it, "he was the most healthy quarterback we had to start the game that had experience."

When Johnson went down, Fitzgerald was forced to play Marty. While Marty couldn't deliver a win, he may have delivered enough production to earn him the starting job for the season finale next Saturday.

No one knows what the future holds. Marty wouldn't speculate on whether he did enough to start next week, leaving the decision to his head coach. Marty was just happy to get his shot on Saturday.

"It felt great," he said. "It’s been a while since I had to hit a hole and see a mike linebacker come running at me. It’s been a while since you step back and you have guys in your face and you have to deliver a throw."

Then he added an optimistic note. "I think there’s some bright days ahead."