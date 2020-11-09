WildcatReport - Midwest Spotlight: Are fast starts helping recruiting?

The Big Ten has now completed three weeks of the 2020 football season, and the Mid-American Conference returned to play last week. Although the season is still in its infancy for many programs in the region, some schools are already staking claim to strong seasons. Here is a look at how several teams off to a strong start are faring on the recruiting trail.

NOTRE DAME

Blake Fisher (Rivals.com)

AP Rank: 2 Record: 7-0 2021 class ranking: 11 Synopsis: Now in his 11th season as Notre Dame’s head coach, Brian Kelly has settled into a rhythm handling college football’s first, true, national recruiting program. The Fighting Irish do not compete for recruiting national championships year in and year out, but they are consistently pulling in top 15-20 classes and keeping their roster stocked.

This 2021 class is shaping up to be one of their better groups in recent years, headlined by five-star offensive tackle Blake Fisher and Rivals100 quarterback Tyler Buchner, who was the first commit in this class. The Irish will likely add a few more pieces before signing day, but this group already hits a lot of needs.

CINCINNATI

AP Rank: 7 Record: 6-0 2021 class ranking: 31 Synopsis: Cincinnati is ranked among the best in Power Five football, and that is because the Bearcats recruit like a Power Five program. Two of their last three classes ranked among the top 50 in the country, rare territory for Group of Five schools. This 2021 class, however, could end up as an all-time best, especially after a recent spate of commitments that included Tennessee defensive back Isiah Cox. In-state prospects again make up the foundation of this class, and that group would be enhanced if Cincinnati can secure explosive playmaker Marquael Parks from Orrville, Ohio.

INDIANA

AP Rank: 10 Record: 3-0 2021 class ranking: 69 Synopsis: While Michael Penix Jr., has lead the current Indiana football team to a 3-0 start to their 2020 season, his heir apparent just finished up his high school career in Indianapolis. Donaven McCulley will become just the second four-star quarterback to sign with Indiana; Penix was the first. McCulley headlines a small Indiana 2020 recruiting class that features just 12 commitments thus far. Besides McCulley, Indiana has four-star commitments from Atlanta wide receiver Jaquez Smith and Jacksonville cornerback Larry Smith III, but Tom Allen and crew need to add more depth to this class before signing day.

IOWA STATE

AP Rank: 17 Record: 5-2 2021 class ranking: 49 Synopsis: Iowa State has adopted a very aggressive recruiting strategy since Matt Campbell took over as head coach. There is likely no Power Five program in the country that gives more prospects their first scholarship offer than Iowa State. When you cast a wide net, you tend to catch a mixed bag. That group in 2021 features a robust 19 commitments, but is still missing a four-star and a quarterback, after Charles Wright flipped to Texas in the summer. Three-stars Marcus Morgan and Mikey Keene are possibilities, but Campbell seems to be waiting on senior season returns before making a strong move to secure a QB.

NORTHWESTERN

AP Rank: 23 Record: 3-0 2021 class ranking: 59 Synopsis: The 2019 season was one Northwestern fans wanted to quickly forget, and a perfect start to the 2020 season has helped achieve that. Now, they need that momentum to carry over to the recruiting trail, where they have not picked up a commitment in over four months. Like Indiana, Northwestern has good top-end talent in its 2020 class, with four-star commitments from linebacker Mac Uihlein, offensive tackle Caleb Tiernan and defensive lineman Najee Story. The issue, again, is depth of talent. Small classes are not uncommon at Northwestern, but at just 13 total commits this class could use more bodies.

PURDUE