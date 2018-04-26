The loss of Millen, an underrated three-star who was a perfect fit for the Wildcat offense, puts the Wildcats in a bind. It’s rough to lose any commitment, but losing a quarterback is especially difficult.

For one, it’s the most important position on the field, so it’s critical for any program to land a top pick at quarterback. Secondly, most schools take just one in every class, so losing Millen means Northwestern has to essentially start over. And lastly, quarterbacks tend to commit earlier than any other positions because of reasons one and two. Eight of the Top 10 Rivals pro-style quarterbacks and seven of the Top 10 dual-threat quarterbacks are already off the board.

“The quarterback position is the most important in almost every class, so securing your guy early not only gives you relief knowing that position is taken care of, but it is also the springboard from which to build the rest of your class,” said Rivals Midwest recruiting expert Josh Helmholdt. “Offensive skill players want to know who is going to be getting them the football and other position groups are comforted knowing the all-important QB position. It is also important to secure a QB early because the talent pool dries up quickly as every team attacks that position first.”

So while April sounds early, it really isn’t when it comes to QBs.

The irony is that this same decommitment scenario happened to Northwestern in 2015. That’s when three-star 2016 QB Deuce Wallace committed to the Wildcats in March only to decommit a month later and pledge Vanderbilt.

Millen, from Snoqualmie (Wash.) Mount Si, committed to Northwestern way back in December as the second pledge in Northwestern’s class. He picked up a couple Pac-12 offers about a month ago, but he told WildcatReport then that he was still “100-percent committed” to the NU program.

Apparently, the pull of staying closer to home in the PAC-12 grew stronger over time and he changed his mind. He is expected to eventually commit to Oregon.

So what does this development mean for the Wildcats? Sources say that Wildcat coaches were not shocked by Millen’s reversal. But it still leaves them in the lurch.

Northwestern had offers out to five other 2019 quarterbacks. Three of them are committed elsewhere and the Wildcats aren’t in the running for the remaining two: four-stars Grant Gunnell (a Texas A&M decommitment himself) and Jacob Conover.

Coaches, especially offensive coordinator Mick McCall, hasn’t been recruiting any QBs since Millen pulled the trigger before Christmas. So McCall will be racking up some frequent flyer miles during this evaluation period as he hits the road to see various 2019 prospects. Expect some quarterback offers relatively soon.

Because the position is so critical, it’s important for a program to land a first-choice signal caller, someone from the first wave of offers that go out in a class. Millen’s decommitment means that for the fourth time in five years, the Wildcats will reel in a second-tier QB.

In the 2015 class, Northwestern landed Lloyd Yates, a project QB from Oak Park (Ill.) River Forest who has since moved to wide receiver. They took Yates after missing on Jason Pellerin, a Louisianan who looked to be ready to commit after a Northwestern visit before Ole Miss came in with an offer and snatched him. (NU was also briefly in the hunt that year for Sam Darnold, who visited NU in the spring of 2014 and is expected to be one of the first few quarterbacks taken in Thursday night’s NFL Draft.)

In the 2016 class, Wallace committed and decommitted, costing Northwestern what looked to be very good shots at landing Joshua Jackson (Virginia Tech) and Anthony Brown (Boston College). The Wildcats wound up offering and getting a commitment from Aidan Smith that June.

For the 2017 class, Northwestern missed on Jack Coan (Wisconsin) and Kasim Hill (Maryland). But the Wildcats felt fortunate to land Andrew Marty, a Miami (Ohio) commitment who slipped under the radar after an injury wiped out his junior year.

This year, the Wildcats got an A-list guy in Jason Whittaker, who will report to Evanston in June. But for 2019, they will once again get a B-lister.

It wasn’t always like this for NU, of course. The Wildcats had a remarkable string of success at quarterback under head coach Pat Fitzgerald and McCall, from C.J. Bacher to Mike Kafka to Dan Persa to Kain Colter to Trevor Siemian to Clayton Thorson. The program was essentially plug-and-play. Then, in 2013 and 2014, Northwestern pulled in Matt Alviti and Thorson, highly recruited, four-star QBs, in back-to-back years. Talent at the position was overflowing.

Since then, however, the well has slowed to a trickle.

It’s important to clarify that being a second-tier offer doesn’t mean that a quarterback can’t have a great college career. For all we know, Smith, Marty and whomever NU brings in for this class might turn into fabulous quarterbacks. It’s just that everyone would be more comfortable – coaches included – if they had hit on a couple more of their top choices.

Millen’s decision puts Northwestern in a tough spot. But at least it came in April and not August.