The Mind of Mike is a scary place. So we thought we’d go there to get his thoughts on Ohio State 's match up with Northwestern in Big Ten title game.

... On paper, when you consider recruiting rankings and all of that, this should not be a close game. Since 2016, the Wildcats have landed two players ranked four-stars or higher while Ohio State has landed 66 by my count. That’s an astonishing difference.

... There was some concern coming into this season in Columbus regarding the quarterback position with J.T. Barrett exhausting his eligibility, but Dwayne Haskins erased those worries. Coming off a 318-yard, five-touchdown performance against Michigan, he seems to be in top form heading into the Northwestern game. Haskins was a Rivals100 quarterback coming out of high school who had been committed to Maryland and I wasn’t sold on him being a superstar at Ohio State. Clearly I was wrong as he has set Big Ten records this season and been outstanding.

... It may be odd to say the quarterback of a team playing in a conference title game needs to step up, but Clayton Thorson needs to do exactly that if the Wildcats have a chance to pull off the upset. He has managed the offense well, but will need to put the Wildcats into positions to score more points against the talented Buckeyes defense, which woke up during the Michigan game. Thorson, a four-star out of high school in 2014 and one of the highest-ranked players on the Northwestern team, has 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season and has been average at best. The Haskins-Thorson matchup is a clear advantage for Ohio State.

... Defensive lineman Joe Gaziano is the anchor of the Northwestern defense, which has been very strong against the run. He, along with linebackers Paddy Fisher and Blake Gallagher, will need huge games in order to slow down Ohio State's spread rushing attack. Gaziano played for Xaverian Brothers in Massachusetts, a Boston College pipeline, and spurned the Eagles to head off to Northwestern in the 2015 class. Gallagher also hails from Massachusetts while Fisher is from Texas. Northwestern has done a very good job of out-of-state talent evaluation to fill out their roster.

... Perhaps the best way to break down this game is to look at a couple of common opponents. Northwestern lost at home to Michigan in a close game in which the Wildcats led for quite some time, while you know what Ohio State just did to the Wolverines. However, Northwestern beat Purdue on the road in the season-opener, while the Buckeyes got crushed at Purdue. The thought process is that if Northwestern can keep this a sloppy, low-scoring game they could have a chance to pull an upset, although I don’t see that happening.

... The Wildcats’ offense is lacking in big-play potential, which has been the weakness of the Ohio State defense, but Flynn Nagel gives them a player who can give opposing defense fits. The senior is having his best season this fall with 66 receptions for 748 yards and two touchdowns. He has also become Thorson’s security blanket, as he often looks for him in big spots. Look for Northwestern to find ways to get the ball in Nagel’s hands as often as possible if he’s healthy. He missed the season finale against Illinois, but should be good to go on Saturday.