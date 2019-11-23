@WildcatReport

EVANSTON-Last time Minnesota came to Evanston, they got beat 39-0. The time before that, it was 27-0.

It was a different story today.

The No. 10 Gophers had their way against reeling Northwestern, posting a 38-22 win at Ryan Field. Minnesota bolted out to a 21-0 lead and the Wildcats could get no closer than within 12 points the rest of the way.

The Gophers looked like a 10-1 team that’s one win away from the Big Ten West title and still flirting with a College Football Playoff berth. Northwestern, the defending West champs, looked like a last-place team still looking for its first conference win.

It was the eighth loss in nine games for the Wildcats (2-9, 0-8 Big Ten), who must beat Illinois next Saturday to avoid a winless conference season for the first time since 1998. Furthermore, Northwestern is still looking for its first win over a Power Five team, as their two wins came against UNLV and UMass.

Here are our takeaways from another disappointing day at Ryan Field:

This was looking like an epic beatdown early: Minnesota came out and scored on its first three possessions to open a 21-0 lead. Northwestern, meanwhile, ran 12 plays for five yards on its first three drives. The game to that point had all the trappings of an Ohio State-level drubbing.

Tanner Morgan got the start at quarterback for Minnesota after a week in the concussion protocol and came out firing darts. He went 4-for-4 for 59 yards and a touchdown to Rashod Bateman on the opening drive. By the 12:03 mark of the second quarter, Morgan was 9-of-10 for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

Hunter Johnson started for Northwestern after missing two weeks with an injury and looked – well, a lot like the indecisive, tentative quarterback we saw earlier in the season, going 0-for-2 through the air. In his defense, however, he wasn’t getting much time to throw – he was sacked three times, and on the last one he coughed up the football.

The game turned on a punt and a safety: The Cats trailed 21-0 when Andrew David uncorked a 67-yard punt that was downed at the Minnesota 6-yard line. On the first play, Morgan, getting pressure from Joe Gaziano, was called for intentional grounding in the end zone.

That resulted in two things: a safety for the Wildcats and a sack for Gaziano that gave him the all-time sacks record. It also gave Northwestern a much-needed shot of adrenaline.

On the ensuring drive, Andrew Marty, who relieved Johnson after the sack and fumble, led a 14-play, 69-yard touchdown drive to close the gap to 21-9. Marty did most of the damage on runs, but he went 2-for-2 for 20 yards through the air, including a 9-yard TD pass to Jace James, just the fifth passing score for the Wildcats all season.

The Wildcats trailed 21-9 at the half.

Gaziano was a beast: It was fitting that Northwestern’s fifth-year defensive end went out with one of the best performances of his career on Senior Day. He finished with six tackles, 2.5 TFL and 1.5 sacks.

Gaziano was a thorn the Gophers’ side all day. He had the record-setting sack for two points and found other ways to impact the game, as well. He drew a holding call and knocked down two of Morgan’s passes at the line of scrimmage. In short, No. 97 was everywhere for the Wildcats.

Northwestern is banged up on the defensive line, especially at end, where four of their top five players – Samdup Miller, Earnest Brown, Devin O’Rourke and Eku Leota – are out with injuries. Gaziano helped hold down the fort against the Gophers’ powerful offense.

Marty moved the offense: Marty may have earned himself the starting job for the season finale at Illinois next season. He finished 8 of 10 passing for 95 yards and a touchdown, and added 52 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Northwestern’s offense looked more efficient than it has all season against a Power Five team under Marty’s direction. The Wildcats’ three scoring drives were 14, 15 and eight plays, for 69, 64 and 77 yards, respectively. Most importantly, they went 3-for-3 in the red zone and cashed them all in for TDs.

The Wildcats relied on the running game for the majority of their yardage, but Marty was efficient, if not prolific, through the air, and at this point they have to do whatever they can to get production. Marty gave the offense a spark and deserves a longer look to see if he can wake up an offense that’s been sleeping all season.

Minnesota’s RPO attack was too much for Northwestern’s defense: The Wildcat defense was on its heels all days against the Gophers’ RPO-heavy offense and all of their offensive weapons.

After the Gophers scored touchdowns on their first three drives, the Wildcats stopped them on their next three, recording a safety, forcing a punt and getting a Blake Gallagher interception. But in the second half, Morgan and the Gophers got rolling again, scoring touchdowns on their first two drives of the second half to put a hammer lock on the game with a 35-16 lead.

Morgan was efficient and effective, finishing 15 of 23 for 211 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception. The Gophers’ two electric wide receivers proved to be too much for Northwestern’s secondary – Bateman caught seven passes for 78 yards and three TDs, while Tyler Johnson finished with seven catches 125 yards and one score.

The Gophers were remarkably balanced, racking up 212 yards on the ground and 211 through the air.