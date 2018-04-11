When 2019 Columbus (Ohio) Upper Arlington three-star defensive lineman Jackson Ness arrived on the Northwestern campus last Thursday, he hoped to achieve two things: 1) secure an offer from the Wildcats and 2) tour Northwestern’s sparkling new state-of-the-art Ryan Fieldhouse and gain a better understanding of the program in general.

Ness checked the box on both counts.

By the time Ness left Evanston, he had an offer from the Wildcats in hand. And the new indoor practice facility? Just like everybody else, he was highly impressed, to say the least.

Get the latest on the 20th-ranked prospect in the state of Ohio in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.