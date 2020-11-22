Northwestern's win over Wisconsin on Saturday attracted a lot of attention around the college football landscape.

One of the people who was watching the game with particular intent was Ore Adeyi. The two-star 2021 cornerback from Mansfield (Texas) Legacy is a Boise State commitment who just picked up an offer from the Wildcats the day before.

As a cornerback himself, he was especially impressed by what he saw from Northwestern's defense in holding the Badgers to just a single touchdown.

"Northwestern's defense is one of the best I've seen," said Adeyi, who the Wildcats started recruiting in May. "They've allowed (10 points) in the second half this entire year and that's a stat that can't go unnoticed."