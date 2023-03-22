Last Sunday, Thomas Heiberger earned his second offer from defensive line coach Christian Smith, but his first offer from Northwestern.

Heiberger earned the first offer from Smith when he was the defensive line coach for Division-I FCS champion South Dakota State. Smith has since gotten a promotion to the Power Five and joined Pat Fitzgerald's staff in Evanston.

But he hasn't let the change of scenery change his interest in the 6-foot-4, 210-pound outside linebacker/defensive end from Sioux Falls, S.D. He offered him a scholarship from Northwestern on Sunday.

"It's cool to have past connections with them," Heiberger said about Smith and defensive coordinator David Braun, the other recent hire on Northwestern's coaching staff.

