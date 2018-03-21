Friday night was the first time Mosai Newsom spent a night on Northwestern’s campus. As a matter of fact, it was the first night he spent on any college campus.

He wasn’t alone, as virtually all of the visitors in Evanston were in the same situation.

Newsom, a three-star defensive end from Waverly (Iowa) Waverly-Shell Rock, said he at first was nervous about the prospect of staying overnight in a dorm with a Wildcat player, but it turned out to be a highlight of his weekend visit.

The No. 5 player in Iowa talks about his experience and updates his recruiting picture in this WildcatReport premium story.