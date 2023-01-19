@WildcatReport

Northwestern's game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Welsh-Ryan Arena will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Wildcat program, the program announced with a release on Thursday evening.

It's the second Wildcat game to be cancelled this week due to COVID concerns. The program also postponed its Wednesday night game against Iowa.

The Big Ten requires at least seven scholarship players to play a game. Northwestern has 10 scholarship players on its roster, but one, freshman Luke Hunger, is out for the season. That means that at least three Wildcats are currently unavailable.

Northwestern announced earlier on Thursday that Wednesday night's game against Iowa will be played at 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Iowa City. The program said that it will also try to reschedule Saturday's game against the Badgers.

The Wildcats (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) have lost two games in a row and haven't played since a 85-78 loss to Michigan on Sunday.