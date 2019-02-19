Massachusetts is not exactly a football recruiting hotbed, but Northwestern has done pretty well there in recent years.

There will be three Bay Staters on the 2019 Wildcat roster: defensive end Joe Gaziano and linebacker brothers Blake and Bryce Gallagher. If you go back a few years, tackle Eric Olson also called Massachusetts home.

Olson came from Cambridge Buckingham Browne & Nichols School in 2012. This year, the Wildcats are going back to that school to try and pull out another blue-chip offensive lineman: four-star Zak Zinter.

Zinter knows of all those Wildcat players. He has talked to Bryce Gallagher and played against the Needham St. Sebastian’s School standout this year. He also talked to Olson a few times when the 2017 NU grad came back to his alma mater.

What kind of chance does Northwestern have to land the No.14 tackle in the country for 2020? We talked to him to find out.