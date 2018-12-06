Northwestern’s recruiting relationship with Malik Washington has had several ups and downs.

The three-star prospect from Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview had the Wildcats among his favorites last summer, when they were recruiting him as an athlete that could play a couple different positions. Then, his interest cooled when Northwestern wanted him to play defense and he decided his heart was set on offense.

But things heated up again this fall, when the school’s outstanding academics outweighed any positional factors in his mind. Now, Northwestern is red-hot again as an opening on the roster meant that he could once again play offense for the Wildcats, right on time for his official visit next weekend.

