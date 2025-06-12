Northwestern beats out Illinois for local OL Owen Fors

Three-star 2026 interior offensive lineman Owen Fors from Barrington (Ill.) committed to Northwestern on June 12, 11 days after wrapping up his official visit to the Wildcats and just three days after his official trip to Illinois.
Fors is a key win for Northwestern over 14 competing offers, and marks the program’s first head-to-head win over Illinois in this class.
He had previously visited Northwestern last summer, as well as for their Junior Day on Feb. 7 this winter.
Fors is the 13th commitment to Northwestern's Class of 2026, a class that now ranks No. 52 in the nation by Rivals.
The 6-foot-, 290-pounder is part of a late influx of Illinoisans, joining wide receiver Keaton Reinke and offensive lineman Owen Jakubczak as in-state players to give their verbals to NU over the last two weeks. All three players, plus longtime quarterback commit Johnny O’Brien, hail from the Mid-Suburban League West division.
is the third offensive lineman to commit to the class, joining Jakubczak, who projects to play center, and Leighton Burbach, a tackle. His decision completes Northwestern's work on the interior offensive line in this cycle; if the Wildcats take another lineman, it will be likely be a tackle.
