WildcatReport

EVANSTON-Northwestern has been up-and-down all season. On Sunday, the Wildcats were down.

In a close game in which no team led by more than seven points, Northwestern blew a five-point lead in the final 1:55 as Hartford scored the last six points to claim a 67-66 win.

It was the third time this season that the Wildcats were upset at home in a "buy" game, as Merrimack and Radford both won at Welsh-Ryan Arena in November.

Miller Kopp led the way for the Northwestern (5-7) with 24 points, two rebounds and two assists, while Boo Buie had 14 points, six assists and five rebounds.



For Hartford (7-7), Miroslav Stafl had 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

NU started the game lethargic shooting hitting just 3 of 11 shots in the opening 10 minutes of play. Hartford took advantage, jumping out to a 16-11 lead.

A trio of missed free throws from Hunter Marks on a foul the crowd deemed unwarranted brought the entire building to life. Kopp responded, erupting for seven straight points to help NU go on top 24-19 with 6:41 left in the first half.

But the shooting drought continued and Hartford reclaimed their lead and finished the half up 37-31.

The Cats began the second half in promising fashion, erasing Hartford’s lead to tie the game with 15:55 left.

But Hartford responded quickly, building back a six-point lead with 12:01 left.

Kopp responded by single-handedly willing Northwestern back into the game with 17 second half points. Up three with two minutes left, Kopp and Ryan Greer showed immense heart as they both dove on a loose ball that resulted in a traveling turnover on Hartford.

A layup by Kopp gave Northwestern a 66-61 lead with 1:55 left, but a Stafl layup and a jumper by Marks closed the gap to one. A costly turnover by Buie with 13.3 left in the game gave Hartford the opportunity to take the lead in the closing seconds and the Hawks capitalized as Marks scored on a driving layup with 1.4 seconds left.

A Hail Mary inbounds pass from Pat Spencer to Ryan Young was unsuccessful on the Wildcats' last possession.

Here are our takeaways from the Wildcats' third straight loss:





Northwestern couldn't overcome their bad shooting: Northwestern’s Achilles heel in losses have been giving up offensive rebounds and second-chance points. But surprisingly, NU gave up only one offensive board and no second-chance points in this one.

The truth of the matter is that they just didn't make enough shots.

NU went 22-for-63 (37.1%) from the field, including a dismal 6-for-22 (27.3%) from beyond the arc. Some of that was a product of bad offensive movement leading to tough attempts late in the shot clock. But a lot of it was just players missing open shots and lethargic play.

Head coach Chris Collins had no explanation for his team's lack of energy in the first half.

“You’d have to ask the players, they’re the ones out there playing," he said. "You try to guard against that after a Christmas break.”





Kopp was big down the stretch: Kopp was the lone consistent source of offense in the closing minutes of the game. His 17 second-half points are really the only reason NU had a shot to win the game.

Kopp shrugged off his impressive performance, stating simply, “My teammates found me in good spots.”

The injection of Buie into the starting lineup has been a positive for Kopp. He excels rolling off screens and catch-and-shoots that result from someone's drive to the basket. Where he is less effective is when he's given the ball on the wing and asked to create off a pick-and-roll.

Hopefully, he can continue this form going into the heart of Big Ten play.





Where was Pete Nance? After the Purdue game, when he scored 14 points, many thought that Nance was going to be the teams main focal point on the offensive end. But against Hartford he only took five shots and finished with four points and seven rebounds.

This performance, plus his one-game suspension against SIU for “failure to adhere to team standards,” it's not what anyone expected from the talented sophomore.

“We gotta find a way to get Pete going in right areas," said Collins. "We need him to be a double-figure guy, there's no doubt about it.”

Hopefully Nance can rebound from a couple of lackluster performances -- he scored just four points against DePaul -- in the Wildcats' next game against Minnesota.