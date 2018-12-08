EVANSTON-The fire alarms went off at Welsh-Ryan Arena shortly after Northwestern’s 75-68 win over DePaul at Saturday. Sirens wailed, lights blinked and fire trucks showed up as security evacuated the building.

The lede for this story, then, practically wrote itself: the Wildcats were so hot during their 25-point second-half run that they set off fire alarms. But all the firefighters came too late for the Blue Demons, who could’ve used those fire hoses to douse a Northwestern team that had caught fire after a lackluster first 30 minutes.

Northwestern went on an epic 25-0 scoring barrage in just under seven minutes in the second half to turn around a game that had looked just about lost and snap a two-game losing streak. It also gave the Wildcats a fourth straight victory over their Big East neighbors to the south.

The Wildcats trailed 57-42 when A.J. Turner, who was named the Waldo Fisher-Frank McGrath Award winner as the MVP of the game, hit a 3-pointer from the wing with 9:48 left.

That little spark created a bonfire as all the shots the Wildcats were missing up until that point – they had made just 5 of 23 from beyond the arc (23 percent) before Turner’s shot – started going down.

Turner hit a layup. Then Vic Law, who was 0-for-7 from long distance to that point, hit his first 3, from the corner, and started heating up. That ignited a mini-Law run, as he scored seven straight points – the 3, two free throws and a turnaround jumper in the lane – to pull the Wildcats to within 57-54 with 6:49 left and send a sellout-crowd-only-in-terms-of-tickets-sold into a full-throated roar.

The onslaught continued as more players got into the act. After a Dererk Pardon free throw, Ryan Taylor, who missed all four of his shots in the first half, drained a triple to give the Wildcats their first lead, 58-57, with 6:01 left.

That basket touched off a 3-point frenzy. Turner hit two triples in a row, the second one a pull-up on a fast break after a Law block. Then Law got back into the act with another 3, off of a Femi Olujobi turnover.

When the smoke cleared, that 15-point Northwestern deficit had turned into a 10-point advantage, 67-57, with 2:58 left in the game.

And while Northwestern had set the court ablaze, hitting eight consecutive shots, DePaul had gone ice cold. The Blue Demons, who made blistering 58.1 percent of their shots in the first half, missed 10 straight attempts during the Wildcats’ run and went scoreless for 7:09.

Jalen Coleman-Lands was fouled by Taylor and made two free throws with 2:39 left to end Northwestern’s scoring blitz, but it was too little, too late. By that point the damage had been done and the Wildcats had all but clinched the win.

Law, who led Northwestern with 25 points, scored 10 points during Northwestern’s scintillating run. Turner, who finished with a career-high 24 points, had 11. Taylor, who hit just 2 of 11 shots for six points in the game, contributed three, while Pardon, who finished with 10 points, added a free throw.

Turner, who had carried Northwestern’s offense for most of the day, wound up with three rebounds, five assists and five steals in his best game as a Wildcat. Pardon had a team-high eight rebounds and tied Turner with five assists, while Law put up seven rebounds, two blocks and an assist.

Northwestern’s 25-point explosion masked what had been awful shooting to that point. The Wildcats made just 34.5 percent of their shots overall and 23.5 percent of their 3s in the first half, when 17 of their 29 shots came from long distance. In the second, those numbers improved to 50 percent, from both inside and outside of the arc.

DePaul was led by Olujobi, who had 22 points and eight rebounds, and Devin Gage, who finished with 17. Max Strus, who torched Northwestern with 33 points in last season’s two-point Wildcat win, had just eight points on 3-for-13 shooting on Saturday, though he contributed a team-high nine rebounds.