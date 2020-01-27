@WildcatReport

Northwestern is bringing in three coaches, including head coach Pat Fitzgerald, to check in on one of its top targets for 2021.

Fitzgerald, defensive line coach Marty Long and special teams coach Jeff Genyk will all be at Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas on Monday afternoon for three-star defensive end Dallas Turner.

Turner is a national recruit with Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Florida, Florida State and Miami among his more than 20 offers. But the Wildcats are in a strong position in this battle because of Turner's two strong ties to the Northwestern program.

We caught up with the 6-foot-4, 222-pound Turner, who says he is planning to visit Evanston in March.