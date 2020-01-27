News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-27 09:18:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Northwestern coaches in Fla. to check in on 2021 DE Dallas Turner

Dallas Turner
Dallas Turner (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

Northwestern is bringing in three coaches, including head coach Pat Fitzgerald, to check in on one of its top targets for 2021.

Fitzgerald, defensive line coach Marty Long and special teams coach Jeff Genyk will all be at Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas on Monday afternoon for three-star defensive end Dallas Turner.

Turner is a national recruit with Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Florida, Florida State and Miami among his more than 20 offers. But the Wildcats are in a strong position in this battle because of Turner's two strong ties to the Northwestern program.

We caught up with the 6-foot-4, 222-pound Turner, who says he is planning to visit Evanston in March.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}