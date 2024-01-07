@WildcatReport

EVANSTON-After closing the first half with a sublime 20-5 run, Northwestern went to the locker room with a dominant 46-31 lead over Michigan State at the break.

A 15-point lead would normally allow fans to breathe a sigh of relief as they stood in line for beer at halftime. Not Northwestern fans, though. That’s when their anxiety began.

They’ve seen much bigger leads evaporate for the home team, including a 27-point first-half lead to these same Spartans back in 2018. Just last year, Indiana rallied from a 19-point halftime deficit to take the lead late in the game before Northwestern ultimately prevailed in a hair-raising two-point win.

But this time, there would be no miracle comeback for the Spartans. Northwestern stepped on their necks and closed out an impressive 88-74 win over a Big Ten brand name that came into the game on a five-game winning streak.

The Wildcats pushed their lead to 19 early in the second half. And while the Spartans closed the gap to 11 points three times, the last time with 1:50 left, they never cracked single digits and never really threatened the Wildcats.

That’s what conference heavyweights are supposed to do. When the Wildcats needed a stop, they got it. When they needed a basket, they got it.

The fact that it was Northwestern’s third straight win over Michigan State sent a message in itself.

"They kicked our butt in every physical way they could," said an ornery, effusive Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo after the game. "They deserved to win, and we deserved to get our ass kicked."

Still, things got interesting a few times.

Ty Berry, who finished with team-high 22 points and hit 4-of-7 3s, dribbled the ball out of bounds off his foot. Then Michigan State’s AJ Hoggard hit a 3-pointer from the wing, his second in a row, to pull the Spartans to within 11 at 66-55.

Northwestern had missed five straight shots to that point, and the throng of Michigan State fans, sensing blood in the water, started chanting “Go Green! Go White!”

But Matt Nicholson, who didn’t score in the game, got the ball at the 3-point line and found an open Ryan Langborg under the basket for an easy layup and his only assist.

Northwestern head coach Chris Collins thought that was a critical point in the game.

“I thought we really needed a bucket,” said Collins. “Ryan Langborg made a great cut, Matt Nicholson found him, and it put it back to 13. We never let them get it to single digits, which I thought was important."

Michigan State’s Tyson Walker, who finished with a game-high 27 points, answered with a basket, but Berry hit a couple free throws, and then Langborg drove into the lane and kicked it out to Brooks Barnhizer, who splashed a three from the corner and the lead was back to 73-57. Order restored.

A little while later, a pair of Walker free throws again to the lead to 11, but the Cats hit five of six free throws – one by Nick Martinelli, and two in a row from both Boo Buie and Barnhizer to get it back to 16.

That’s how it went in the second half. Michigan State would go on a mini-run to cut into the Wildcats’ lead, their fans would start roaring, and Northwestern answered.

The Wildcats began the second half with a 15-point lead. They led by 14 when the buzzer sounded. When the Spartans tried a full-court press, the Cats broke it easily and Berry punctuated it with a dunk.

Collins said one of the keys to never allowing Michigan State to get too close to his team was turnovers – or lack thereof. The Wildcats had just five turnovers and outscored the Spartans 21-2 in points off of turnovers.

Buie wound up with 19 points and 10 assists – surprisingly, his first career double-double. Maybe most impressively, as Collins pointed out, Buie didn’t have a single turnover against a Spartan team that hounded him all night.

Buie was as efficient in the press conference as he was during the game. His explanation for the Wildcats’ ability to hold onto the lead was simple.

“Toughness,” he said. “We’re a veteran team.”

They certainly played like one on Sunday night.