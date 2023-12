After an improbable 7-5 season, the Wildcats will square off with Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Northwestern was projected to finish at the bottom of the Big Ten and to be one of the worst teams in the Power Five this season after a hazing scandal wracked the program. Instead, the roster rallied around interim, and now permanent head coach, David Braun.

After a 3-4 start, the Wildcats won four of their last five games, including a wild 45-43 win at Illinois to close the season, to secure a bowl bid. Now, they face the Utes in Vegas.