@WildcatReport

The Wildcats turned the ball over 20 times. They hit just 4 of 17 3-pointers. They played one of their sloppiest games of the year.

But none of it mattered. Northwestern finally got a victory, 81-76, in overtime, over Nebraska on Sunday afternoon in Lincoln to snap its 12-game losing streak.

The Wildcats hadn’t celebrated a victory in 50 days, since a Jan. 11 win over the Huskers in Evanston. Since that time, they matched the program’s longest losing streak in 20 years.

Luckily, the Wildcats got a lot of help from Nebraska, which has now lost 14 straight games. The Huskers had 21 turnovers and missed an astounding 22 free throws to enable Northwestern to earn its first road win in the Big Ten this season.

Miller Kopp scored 14 of his 21 points in the first half to lead all scorers, while Boo Buie added 15 points and seven assists to pace the Wildcats.

Nebraska was led by Haanif Chatham’s 20 points, while Yvan Ouedraogo dominated the backboards with 19 rebounds to go along with his 11 points.

Northwestern had an opportunity to win the game in regulation after Buie came up with a steal with 25 seconds lift. But Pat Spencer, who had eight of his 12 points in the second half, was far short with his jumper at the buzzer.

Spencer was the catalyst as Northwestern took charge in overtime with a 7-0 run. He scored on a driving layup and then, after a steal by Pete Nance, found Young inside for a layup to give the Wildcats a 74-67 lead with 3:15 left.

A pair of Dachon Burke 3-pointers cut NU’s lead to 78-76 with 44 seconds left, but Nebraska let its best chance for the win slip by when Ouedraogo missed two free throws – he hit just 1 of 9 in the game – after coming up with a steal.

Young followed by making a pair of free throws to give Northwestern a 80-76 edge with 22.5 seconds left. After Cam Mack missed a 3-pointer, Buie hit one of two free throws to put the game away.

No matter how ugly it was – Northwestern doubled its average for turnovers in a game – the Wildcats will take the win, just their second in 18 Big Ten games.

Kopp came out firing off the opening tip, scoring eight of Northwestern’s first 12 points, including two 3-pointers, as the Wildcats built a 12-11 lead at the first media timeout. Northwestern went on a 11-0 run that included a 3-pointer by AJ Turner to open up a 23-14 at the 11:10 mark. Nebraska, meanwhile, struggled from the floor, hitting just one of nine field goals.

The Huskers, though, chipped away at the lead, and after back-to-back 3-pointers by Mack and a Cheatham layup, the Wildcats’ advantage had shrunk to 31-29 with 4:21 left.

Northwestern pushed the lead back up to six before a late Husker charge narrowed the margin to 37-34 at the half – but only after Mack missed three straight free throws after being fouled by Kopp on a 3-pointer.

Kopp did the heavy lifting for the Wildcats with 14 first-half points on 5-of-9 shooting, but Nebraska also helped Northwestern’s cause by committing 10 turnovers and converting just 5 of 14 free throws in the opening half.

The Wildcats’ offense was completely out of sync early in the second half. They committed four turnovers in the first four minutes and hit just two of their first nine shots from the floor. As a result, the Huskers erased Northwestern’s edge, drawing even at 37 after Burke hit one of two free throws. Nebraska took its first lead since early in the first period when Mack hit yet another 3 for a 42-39 advantage.

Spencer, who had just two points in the first half, took over halfway through the second half, scoring three straight baskets to put the Wildcats back in front. A Boo Buie runner and two free throws gave Northwestern a 63-56 lead, their largest of the second half, with 4:54 left.

But Nebraska bounced back again. Cheatham’s third triple tied the game at 65 with 1:51 left. The Huskers briefly took the lead after a Mack layup, but Spencer tied it at 67 with 49.5 seconds left with a couple of free throws.

The score remained the same as both teams missed opportunities to score at the end of regulation to force overtime.

Here are our takeaways from the win that upped Northwestern’s record to 7-21 overall and 2-16 in the Big Ten:

This was a game befitting the two worst teams in the Big Ten: Northwestern and Nebraska combined for 41 turnovers in this mistake-marred but intense game between two teams starving for a victory after a combined 25 consecutive losses. The Huskers had 21, while the Wildcats finished with 20, including three in overtime.

Young had seven turnovers, the most of any player, while Spencer also had five for the Wildcats, who are typically very secure with the basketball. Nebraska was “led” by Thorir Thorbjarnarson’s six TOs, while Burke had five.

Nebraska game the game away at the free-throw line: The Huskers made just 8 of 30 free throws, and if just one or two of those 22 misses had gone in, they likely would have gotten the victory.

It wasn’t just one or two players, either. Other than Thorbjarnarson, who made 2 of 2, no Husker could manage hitting even half of his free throws. Ouedraogo missed eight of nine, while Mack and Jervay Green combined to 0 for 7.

How bad were the Huskers? They shot better from beyond the arc. Nebraska made 38% of its 3-pointers (12 of 32) but just 27% of its free throws.

The Cats’ bench came through: Northwestern outscored Nebraska 19-8 in bench points as several non-starters came up with clutch performances.

Turner got an uncustomary 27 minutes and produced eight points on 3-for-5 shooting, while Jared Jones had five points and five rebounds in 15 minutes.

Nance, though, may have been the most valuable bench Cat, as he continued his much improved recent play. He scored six points and pulled down a team-high 14 rebounds in his 33 minutes. He also blocked a game-high five shots and came up with a clutch steal.