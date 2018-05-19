Northwestern gets the Gold
Northwestern got the gold on Saturday. Jason Gold, that is.
The three-star defensive lineman from League City (Texas) Clear Springs committed to the Wildcats on Saturday to become the ninth member of the Wildcats' Class of 2019.
The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder announced his commitment on Twitter:
100% C O M M I T E D ! 🐾 #B1GCats pic.twitter.com/DDqyX1WJcy— Jason Gold Jr. 9️⃣5️⃣ (@Jasongold__) May 19, 2018
Gold is listed as a defensive end by Rivals but will most likely be a three-technique defensive tackle for the Wildcats. He chose Northwestern over 27 other reported offers, including Power Five schools Arkansas, Boston College, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas Tech.
Gold is the first defensive tackle in Northwestern's class, which is currently ranked 30th in the nation by Rivals.
