Garret Rangel says that his strengths as a quarterback are his leadership, his toughness and an X-factor he calls his "ability to win ball games."

That's a bit of an understatement. The Class of 2022 QB won 14 of 15 games to lead Frisco (Texas) Lone Star to the state semifinals last fall as just a sophomore, throwing for 50 touchdowns -- 50! -- and nearly 5,000 yards in the process.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound gunslinger caught the eye of Northwestern offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian, who offered him a scholarship at the end of June. Right now, the Wildcats look to be a strong early contender for Rangel both on and off the field.

Rangel feels like Bajakian's new offense will be ideal for his skill set. And the real ace up Northwestern's sleeve here could be that Rangel wants to major in journalism in college and become a sports broadcaster. He knows that there may not be a school better than Northwestern to pursue that career path.