@WildcatReport

Jayden Gray was already a North Texas commit when Northwestern offered him a scholarship on April 28.

It's not often that the Wildcats extend an offer to a player who is already committed to another program. But that move could wind up paying off, especially after Gray decommitted from UNT on Thursday.

Now Northwestern is right in the thick of things for the three-star Texas defensive end, who is now dreaming of playing Power Five football at the next level.