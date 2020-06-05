News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-05 08:25:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Northwestern in the hunt for Texas DE after decommitment

Jayden Gray
Jayden Gray (@jayden_gray97)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

Jayden Gray was already a North Texas commit when Northwestern offered him a scholarship on April 28.

It's not often that the Wildcats extend an offer to a player who is already committed to another program. But that move could wind up paying off, especially after Gray decommitted from UNT on Thursday.

Now Northwestern is right in the thick of things for the three-star Texas defensive end, who is now dreaming of playing Power Five football at the next level.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}