After returning to the NCAA Tournament and landing three transfers from the portal, head coach Chris Collins is getting to work on building his Class of 2024.

One of the first offers of the new era of Wildcat basketball went to Ty Davis, a 6-foot-5, 165-pound point guard from Mountain Brook, Ala.

"[The offer] means everything to me," Davis said. "Coach Collins and [assistant coach Talor] Battle are just awesome... Northwestern basketball is at its peak right now after the tournament, winning in the first round and all that. It’s great to be offered by them."

It's enough for Davis to rank the Wildcats among his top two. Read more about Davis' offer and his recruitment in this WildcatReport premium story.