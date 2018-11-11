Northwestern lands 3-star QB Atkinson as first 2020 commit
One day after clinching the Big Ten West championship, Northwestern got some more good news to celebrate in recruiting.
Three-star quarterback Aidan Atkinson of Boulder (Colo.) Fairview committed to the Wildcats on Sunday to become the first pledge of the 2020 class.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Atkinson announced his commitment on Twitter.
COMMITTED #WildcatWave20 #B1GCats pic.twitter.com/HTUcNsArJi— Aidan Atkinson (@AidanAtkinsonQB) November 11, 2018
The 18th-ranked pro-style quarterback in the country, Atkinson chose Northwestern over offers from eight other schools, including Ole Miss, South Carolina, Colorado, Colorado State and Boise State.
Atkinson completed more than 62 percent of his passes for 3,952 yards, with 55 touchdowns to just seven interceptions, in 10 games for Fairview this season. The prolific gunslinger averaged better than five touchdowns and 395 passing yards per game.
He led the Knights to a 10-2 record before they bowed out in the second round of the 5A playoffs on Friday night.
