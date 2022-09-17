@WildcatReport

EVANSTON-Yes, Northwestern was missing four defensive backs, three of whom were starters. Yes, they were down a starting guard, too.

But make no mistake: a Big Ten team playing at home should still be able to outmuscle a FCS team that has 22 fewer scholarship players. Especially one that came into the game 0-2.

Instead, the Wildcats got outplayed by Southern Illinois, who came into Ryan Field and stunned the Wildcats, 31-24.

Now Northwestern has to do some soul-searching after a second straight home loss to a double-digit underdog. And the crystal Aer Lingus Classic trophy from the season-opening win over Nebraska in Dublin looks more tarnished by the day.

Northwestern came into this game looking for a dominant, controlling win over an FCS opponent to bounce back from last week’s loss to Duke and build some confidence moving forward. What they got instead was a dogfight that exposed their weaknesses on both sides of the ball.

“We were hunted today,” said head coach Pat Fitzgerald. “We allowed them to come in today and be the hunter.”

This was no fluke win, as Southern Illinois went toe-to-toe with the Wildcats all day and won the turnover battle 4-1. Keep in mind that the Salukis missed a field goal, had another blocked and had a pick-six called back because of a defensive holding call. Another Saluki drive into NU territory end on an interception off of a deflected pass, and the Wildcats added their final touchdown with just 1:19 left.

So the score should have been more lopsided, even if the Wildcats outgained the Salukis 380 to 357.

The Wildcats’ offense, fresh off of racking up more than 500 yards in two straight games, scored just 24 points against a defense that surrendered 64 points to Incarnate Word. Ryan Hilinski threw for 214 yards and had two interceptions against a Saluki defense that was surrendering 391.5 yards per game through the air against FCS competition.

Hilinski completed 27-of-43 passes but threw behind receivers multiple times. One of his interceptions came after it bounced off of receiver Malik Washington, but the other was on a late pass over the middle that should never have been thrown. He also lost a fumble deep in his own territory that SIU turned into their final points with 5:09 left.

“He’s gonna want some plays back,” Fitzgerald said of his quarterback.

Fitzgerald maintained that the turnovers – two picks, two fumbles and a failed fourth-down conversion in his mind – were the difference in the game.

“We’ve got to take care of the football,” said Fitzgerald, who suffered his third loss to an FCS opponent.

Washington, who caught four passes for 76 yards and a touchdown, was more succinct. “We beat ourselves,” he said.

SIU quarterback Nic Baker finished 23 of 34 passing for 241 yards, with three touchdowns and an interception. The Salukis managed just 96 rushing yards but they were able to repeatedly take advantage a Northwestern pass defense missing starting cornerbacks Cam Mitchell and AJ Hampton, as well as starting safety Coco Azema and key reserve Jaheem Joseph.

Fitzgerald said that his defense, as they have each week, fell victim to explosive plays, many due to what he called eye discipline problems on SIU’s “exotic formations.”

But while the missing defensive backs were no doubt a factor in the outcome, Fitzgerald refused to use it as an excuse.

“It’s a next man up mentality…,” said Fitzgerald. “That wasn’t the reason why we didn’t win.”

Northwestern’s defense was able to create some havoc plays, with three sacks and 10 TFL, double their season total coming into the contest. But big plays proved to be their undoing yet again. Among them was a 57-yard pass from Baker to tight end Tyce Daniel, who got isolated on Greyson Metz in the seam and was wide open for an easy touchdown.

“We have to get mentally, physically and emotionally tougher,” said Fitzgerald.

The head coach has turned seasons around before. The last time the Wildcats lost to an FCS opponent was 2016, when they fell to Illinois State 9-7 in Evanston. That team rebounded from an 0-2 start and wound up with a Pinstripe Bowl victory and a 7-6 record. In 2018, the Wildcats started 1-3 with a horrendous loss to Akron and played in the Big Ten championship game.

That’s exactly where Washington defiantly pointed after the game. He was confident that his team would stay positive and bounce back.

“I don’t think anybody was happy that we lost,” he said, “but I know everybody in that locker room is ready and prepared to win a Big Ten championship.”

Indianapolis, the site of the title game, is only about a four-hour drive from Evanston. But after Saturday’s loss to Southern Illinois, it seems much, much further away.