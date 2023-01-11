It doesn’t get much better than trouncing your all-time rival for the first time since 2019 and then edging out 15th-ranked Indiana on the road right after.

Northwestern improved to 3-1 in the Big Ten and 12-3 overall after an impressive week, bringing a palpable excitement back to Evanston. ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has the Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament as one of the “Last Four Byes.”

There’s no time to rest on laurels, however. A train-stopping, 11-5 (3-2 Big Ten) Rutgers team is coming to Welsh-Ryan Arena Wednesday night (8 p.m. CT, BTN), and they’re not looking to mess around. The Scarlet Knights are one of the few teams ranked ahead of Northwestern defensively, and both squads are currently in the top half of the conference – Northwestern is tied for third, while Rutgers sits in sixth — setting up a marquee matchup in which points will be hard to come by.

Northwestern comes into the game riding a two-game win streak in which the offense began to find its groove. The Cats averaged 78.5 points on 39.1% shooting over the span. This offensive emergence is due in large part to the scoring production of Chase Audige and Boo Buie.

Audige put up 21 points in the win over Illinois and followed it up with 19 in the upset of Indiana. Buie followed suit, with 15 against Illinois and 26 against Indiana. The backcourt duo is averaging 16.0 and 14.7 points per game, respectively.

Ty Berry is also beginning to find his stroke offensively after struggling earlier in the season. The junior guard has put up double digits in each of the last four games, shooting about 42% from three in the process.

This offensive improvement only serves to complement the Wildcats’ incredible defense. Allowing 83 points to the Hoosiers on Sunday dropped them some, but Northwestern still sits at No. 10 in Ken Pom's adjusted defensive efficiency rankings.

As Audige put it after the win over Illinois, defense is Northwestern’s “calling card” and “identity as a team.” Head coach Chris Collins continuously credits new assistant coach Chris Lowery and the Wildcats players for instilling their defense-first mentality.

That Wildcats’ defense will get tested by Rutgers, which is scoring 71.5 points per game and should serve as a good litmus test to see where this team really stands. Rutgers has also proved itself in big games, taking down then-No. 1 Purdue and then-No. 8 Indiana already this season. The Scarlet Knights split their two home games last week, beating Maryland, 64-50, but losing to Iowa on Sunday, 76-65.

Rutgers is one of the few squads to rank ahead of Northwestern defensively, coming in third in Ken Pom’s rankings, meaning that the sometimes-streaky Wildcat offense is going to have to be on its game Wednesday night.

Senior guard Paul Mulcahy has been one of Rutgers’ top players this season, coming up big with 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the Purdue victory. Audige will likely be the primary defender on Mulcahy, with the winner of that battle going a long way toward determining the winner of the game.

The other half of the Rutgers backcourt is Cam Spencer, a senior transfer from Loyola (Maryland). He’s averaging 12.9 points per game on the season and sits in second, behind Audige, in steals per game in the Big Ten.

Welsh-Ryan Arena will be popping for this defensive struggle on Wednesday night. Northwestern’s success so far this season has prompted the athletic department to open an additional 200 seats in the student section for the Rutgers matchup, reflecting student demand to watch the Cats and create a true home-court advantage.

This expansion comes after tens, if not hundreds of students were denied entry into last Wednesday's Illinois game. Collins and Berry will both likely be satisfied with this decision. Berry called it “big-time for the students to show out,” while Collins credited the student section with “pull[ing]... [the team] through.”

The question now is whether it’s enough to pull the Wildcats through against Rutgers.