@WildcatReport

Northwestern loses 2024 OL commit Aiden Newbill to Cal
Northwestern's Class of 2024 took a hit on Tuesday night when Aiden Newbill announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he was flipping his commitment to Cal.
The three-star tackle from Austin (Tex.) Connally committed to Northwestern in October. He visited Cal over the weekend and decided to commit to the Bears instead.
"After a long conversation with my parents, a great visit, and a lot of prayer I have decided to flip my commitment to @CalFootball. Go bears!" he said in his post.
Newbill, a 6-foot-7, 280-pounder, was one of the highest-rated prospects in Northwestern's class.
Many observers are speculating that the current uncertainty about the makeup of head coach David Braun's staff, and offensive line coach Kurt Anderson in particular, may have played a role in Newbill's decision. However, Newbill committed to Braun in October, about a month before Braun signed his five-year contract, when no one knew if any coaches would be back the next season.
The loss of Newbill leaves Northwestern with just one offensive lineman in the 2024 class, three-star Idrys Cotton.
The Wildcats' class is now down to 12 members and is ranked 84th in the nation by Rivals.