@WildcatReport

Northwestern's Class of 2024 took a hit on Tuesday night when Aiden Newbill announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he was flipping his commitment to Cal.

The three-star tackle from Austin (Tex.) Connally committed to Northwestern in October. He visited Cal over the weekend and decided to commit to the Bears instead.

"After a long conversation with my parents, a great visit, and a lot of prayer I have decided to flip my commitment to @CalFootball. Go bears!" he said in his post.