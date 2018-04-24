Northwestern hosted a parade of visitors during spring practice this year. Most of them were 2019 prospects, but there were a number of 2020s, as well.

One of those high school sophomores who made the trip to Evanston to watch the Wildcats practice and take in the program’s new Ryan Fieldhouse was Bryce Mostella, a 6-foot-6 defensive end prospect from Kentwood (Mich.) East.

Mostella watched Northwestern’s first practice at the sparkling new facility on April 7. He talked to WildcatReport about his impressions and his recruiting picture in this premium recruiting story.