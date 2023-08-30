@WildcatReport

Northwestern on Wednesday named the five captains who will lead them through this unprecedented 2023 season.

Interim head coach David Braun announced that linebacker Bryce Gallagher, safety Coco Azema, running back Cam Porter, guard Josh Priebe and tight end Charlie Mangieri will be the five captains this season, which opens on Sunday at Rutgers. All are seniors, with the exception of Mangieri, who is a grad student.

Braun said during Monday’s press conference that he was excited to announce his captains, and that he was struck by how many players received votes from their teammates.

“[We're] excited not only about the results, but also really impressed by the number of young men that were voted for by their teammates,” said Braun, who is coaching his first game as a head coach on Sunday. "That reflects not just a small group of leadership. I think there's leadership throughout our locker room right now that has been absolutely necessary as we navigated late July and August."

Braun was named Northwestern's interim head coach after Pat Fitzgerald, the all-time wins leader in program history, was fired on July 10 in the wake of a hazing scandal. Sunday will mark the Wildcats' first game without Fitzgerald as head coach since 2005.

Gallagher, who was also a captain last season, is the 15th two-time captain in program history, according to Northwestern’s press release. Gallagher played in 11 games last season, starting them all. He led the Wildcats with 100 tackles, the fifth-highest total in the Big Ten. In his career, the Rayburn, Mass. native has 195 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.