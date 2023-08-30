@WildcatReport

Northwestern names its five 2023 captains
Northwestern on Wednesday named the five captains who will lead them through this unprecedented 2023 season.
Interim head coach David Braun announced that linebacker Bryce Gallagher, safety Coco Azema, running back Cam Porter, guard Josh Priebe and tight end Charlie Mangieri will be the five captains this season, which opens on Sunday at Rutgers. All are seniors, with the exception of Mangieri, who is a grad student.
Braun said during Monday’s press conference that he was excited to announce his captains, and that he was struck by how many players received votes from their teammates.
“[We're] excited not only about the results, but also really impressed by the number of young men that were voted for by their teammates,” said Braun, who is coaching his first game as a head coach on Sunday. "That reflects not just a small group of leadership. I think there's leadership throughout our locker room right now that has been absolutely necessary as we navigated late July and August."
Braun was named Northwestern's interim head coach after Pat Fitzgerald, the all-time wins leader in program history, was fired on July 10 in the wake of a hazing scandal. Sunday will mark the Wildcats' first game without Fitzgerald as head coach since 2005.
Gallagher, who was also a captain last season, is the 15th two-time captain in program history, according to Northwestern’s press release. Gallagher played in 11 games last season, starting them all. He led the Wildcats with 100 tackles, the fifth-highest total in the Big Ten. In his career, the Rayburn, Mass. native has 195 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Azema figures to provide a boost to the defense as an athletic playmaker returning from an injury that limited him to just three games last season. He collected 20 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack in those three contests. In 2021, the Cypress, Tex., product finished fourth on the team with 72 tackles, and had two forced fumbles, tied for most on the team.
Porter hopes to return to the form he displayed as a true freshman in 2020, when he ran for 301 yards and four touchdowns over the final three games of the season as the Wildcats made the Big Ten championship game and won the Citrus Bowl. The Cincinnatian missed the 2021 season due to a torn ACL and backed up Evan Hull last season, rushing for 286 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Priebe, who hails from Niles, Mich., had seven starts at left guard in 2022, a season which was cut short by injury. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder has 26 appearances and 16 starts under his belt and will be the leader of a rebuilt offensive line that will in many ways determine how successful the offense will be this season.
Finally, Mangieri is the grizzled veteran with 25 starts, the most on the team. In 47 career games with the Wildcats, the Peoria, Ill., native has 21 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns, but his primary job is to provide a push up front as an inline tight end.
Northwestern’s kicks off the 2023 season at 11 a.m. CT at Rutgers on Sunday. The game will be televised by CBS.