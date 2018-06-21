Ticker
Texas safety Brandon Joseph 'loving Northwestern' after official

Brandon Joseph
Rivals.com
Scott Hood
WildcatReport Recruiting Writer

Six weeks after being offered by Northwestern, 2019 College Station (Tex.) 3-star safety Brandon Joseph finally had an opportunity to take an official visit Evanston this past weekend.

On the day he returned home, the Wildcats appeared in a tweet announcing his Top 8 schools. What did Joseph have to say about the Wildcats and how close is he to making a decision?


