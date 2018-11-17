It was a cold, clear day in Minneapolis on Saturday, and Northwestern had the perfect formula to earn its school-record seventh straight Big Ten road win: play lights-out defense, get a big day from Clayton Thorson, and go home with a 24-14 victory over the Golden Gophers.

Thorson, coming off of subpar performances in his last four games, completed 15 of 21 passes for 230 yards to lead the Wildcats. He also hit Bennett Skowronek on a 21-yard pass early in the third quarter to become the sixth quarterback in Big Ten history, and second in NU history (Brett Basanez), to eclipse 10,000 yards passing.

That output was more than enough for a Wildcat defense that limited Minnesota to 306 yards, collected four sacks and forced three turnovers.

This game had no meaning for Northwestern (7-4, 7-1 Big Ten), which sewed up the Big Ten West championship by beating Iowa last week. But someone forgot to tell the Wildcats, who outplayed the Gophers from the outset in a physical, hard-hitting game.

The Wildcats were clinging to a 13-7 lead early in the fourth quarter when Thorson made big plays on consecutive third downs to put the game in a headlock for the Wildcats.

First, facing a third-and-8 from his own 10, Thorson stood tall in the pocket and delivered a strike to Riley Lees for a 17-yard gain. On the next third down, at the 30, with seven yards to go, Thorson hit Jefferson on a sideline route on the play that changed the game. Jefferson broke free from the tackle and scooted down the sideline all the way to the Minnesota 2.

Isaiah Bowser ran it in on the next play, and after Thorson hit Cameron Green for the two-point conversion the Wildcats had a commanding 21-7 lead.

Then, it was the Northwestern defense’s turn to make a play. Joe Gaziano stripped Tanner Morgan in the pocket and then scooped up the fumble to give the Wildcats the ball at the Minnesota 17. Punter Jake Collins – playing because kickers Charlie Kuhbander and Drew Luckenbaugh were both out with injuries – then drilled a 29-yard field goal, his first since high school, to make it 24-7.

Minnesota tacked on a Morgan-to-Tyler Johnson touchdown to make it a 10-point final margin.

Bowser wound up with 85 yards and two TDs on 29 carries to lead the Wildcats’ ground attack.

Mohamed Ibrahim gained 91 yards and a touchdown on the ground to pace the Gophers. Morgan struggled, though, completing 19 of 32 passes for 197 yards, with one score, two interceptions and a fumble.

Northwestern went to the locker room with a 13-7 lead after the Nate Hall Show in the first half. The redshirt senior linebacker came up with two interceptions and a big fourth-down tackle to stop the Gophers in their tracks.

Hall’s first pick came on a pass that went through Cameron Ruiz’s hands and then bounced around on his back before getting tipped by Paddy Fisher and then corralled by a diving Hall right before it hit the turf at the NU 27.

But it was Hall’s second interception that led to a Wildcat score. Hall dropped into zone coverage and leaped up to pick off a Tanner Morgan aerial at the Minnesota 45-yard line. Green came up with a catch off of Jacob Huff’s helmet at the Minnesota 11 before Bowser ran it in from the 2 to put the Wildcats up 7-0.

The next two drives saw a fourth-down try for each team that got stuffed. Minnestoa went for it on fourth-and-1 at NU 26, but Hall came in from the edge to dump Wildcat QB Seth Green for no gain. The Gophers then returned the favor on the ensuing Northwestern drive, as Thorson was sacked for a loss of 14 yards on a fourth-and-6 at the Minnesota 24.

That sparked the Gophers, who marched 76 yards for a TD, the big blow coming on a 29-yard burst up the middle by Ibrahim all the way down to the NU 2-yard line. Ibrahim punched it in from the 1 two plays later to tie the game at 7-7 with 2:18 left.

That turned out to be plenty of time for the Wildcats, who needed just 66 seconds to score a second TD.

Kyric McGowan broke loose for a 39-yard kick return to set Northwestern up at the 45-yard line. Then Thorson went to work. He hit Skowronek on a cross for 23 yards and Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman for 19. Thorson then finished the job himself, keeping the ball on a read-option for the TD.

Luckenbaugh, still feeling the effects of an injury, missed the extra point and wouldn’t return.

Northwestern will go for a school record-tying eighth Big Ten next week in the regular season finale against Illinois. The Wildcats will then play in the Big Ten championship game, against the East division winner (Michigan or Ohio State), on Dec. 1.