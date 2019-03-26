It’s difficult to imagine recruiting going better than it is for Tyler Morris.

The LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy wide receiver is just a freshman, more than three years before he can suit up for a college program. Yet here he is, with five scholarship offers from Big Ten programs in late March.

The latest school to join Morris’ offer list is Northwestern. The yet-to-be-ranked wideout took his first visit to Evanston on March 16 and walked away with a scholarship offer, the very first extended by the Wildcats for the Class of 2022.

We caught up with the speedy playmaker to talk about his interest in Northwestern and much more in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.