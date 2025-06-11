Northwestern offer 'an incredible feeling' for 2027 OT Jack Carlson

Northwestern broke ground as the first Big Ten offer for 2027 offensive tackle Jack Carlson from Brighton (Mich.), after the rangy 6-foot-6, 232-pounder excelled at their Big Man camp on June 7.

"I went through their camp. I had a really fun time and it was a grind, for sure," Carlson said. "It was longer [than others], but I sincerely enjoyed being coached up... Afterwards I got pulled aside and got to talk to some of the O-line coaches, then was able to meet one-on-one with [head] coach [David] Braun.



"He told me he was offering me. It was an incredible feeling."

Read more about Carlson and his offer in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!