Published Jun 11, 2025
Northwestern offer 'an incredible feeling' for 2027 OT Jack Carlson
Matthew Shelton  •  WildcatReport
Managing Editor

Northwestern broke ground as the first Big Ten offer for 2027 offensive tackle Jack Carlson from Brighton (Mich.), after the rangy 6-foot-6, 232-pounder excelled at their Big Man camp on June 7.

"I went through their camp. I had a really fun time and it was a grind, for sure," Carlson said. "It was longer [than others], but I sincerely enjoyed being coached up... Afterwards I got pulled aside and got to talk to some of the O-line coaches, then was able to meet one-on-one with [head] coach [David] Braun.

"He told me he was offering me. It was an incredible feeling."

