WildcatReport - Northwestern offer gives N.C. WR Jacob Gill a 'great feeling'

Northwestern offer gives N.C. WR Jacob Gill a 'great feeling'
Right now, Eku Leota is the only player on Northwestern's current roster from North Carolina.
But the Wildcats are working on bringing in some home-state company for the redshirt sophomore defensive end.
Northwestern already has a commitment in its Class of 2021 from three-star tight end Lawson Albright from Greensboro Grimsley. Now coaches are after wide receiver Jacob Gill from Raleigh's Cardinal Gibbons High School.
We talked to the shifty 6-foot, 170-pounder just hours after he received his offer from the Wildcats on Wednesday to get a glimpse of his recruiting picture.
