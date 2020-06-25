WildcatReport - Northwestern offer gives N.C. WR Jacob Gill a 'great feeling'

Right now, Eku Leota is the only player on Northwestern's current roster from North Carolina.

But the Wildcats are working on bringing in some home-state company for the redshirt sophomore defensive end.

Northwestern already has a commitment in its Class of 2021 from three-star tight end Lawson Albright from Greensboro Grimsley. Now coaches are after wide receiver Jacob Gill from Raleigh's Cardinal Gibbons High School.

We talked to the shifty 6-foot, 170-pounder just hours after he received his offer from the Wildcats on Wednesday to get a glimpse of his recruiting picture.