Dareion Murphy already had five official or unofficial visits lined up for June when Northwestern came through with a scholarship offer on Wednesday.

Now, the three-star running back from Floresville (Texas) has to rethink his visit plans to see if he can fit the Wildcats into his schedule. An outstanding student, Murphy knows what the Northwestern program has to offer both on and off the field.

We talked to Murphy to get his thoughts on the latest of his 23 offers.