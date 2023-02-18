Northwestern's culture and brotherhood could pay dividends as the Wildcats try to land a player from Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater for the second straight recruiting class.

The Wildcats signed three-star tight end Camp Magee from the Florida powerhouse in the Class of 2023. Now their hat is in the ring for one of Magee's good friends: 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back Cai Bates.

Bates got an offer from defensive backs coach Ryan Smith on Monday, and talked about the importance and value of an offer from Northwestern.

"It means a lot to me, they don't offer many people," he said. "It's a rarity. You know that when they offer someone, when they pull the trigger, that it's committable and that you can find a place there."

