@WildcatReport

Former UConn quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson said that Northwestern has offered him a scholarship.

The Huskies' starting signal caller threw for 2,075 yards in 11 games in 2023, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also had 120 yards and two more scores rushing.

A former Rivals four-star recruit, Roberson spent his first three years at Penn State and the last two at UConn. He entered the transfer portal on May 1.

Northwestern is in the market for a quarterback to come in and take the No. 1 job in 2024, or at the very least compete with rising junior Jack Lausch for the starting role. Brendan Sullivan, who started four games for the Wildcats in 2023 and looked to be their heir apparent this season, entered the transfer portal right after spring practice on April 23.

A transfer quarterback has started the opener for the Wildcats in each of the last five seasons. Ben Bryant, a grad transfer from Cincinnati, was the starter last season and led the Wildcats to a surprising 8-5 season and a Las Vegas Bowl victory.