Northwestern has had a lot of success converting high school quarterbacks to slot wide receivers over the years. Eric Peterman, Jeremy Ebert and current Wildcat Riley Lees all made the transition from throwing to catching passes in Evanston and had productive careers.

The Wildcats hope that Cameron Martinez adds his name to that star-studded lineup in 2020.

Fresh off of leading Muskegon (Mich.) to the state championship game, the dynamic three-star athlete took his second visit to Northwestern for a bowl practice in December and says that the Wildcat program is “most definitely on the top of my list.” He added that Northwestern is at the top of his parents’ list, as well.

