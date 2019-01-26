Any momentum Northwestern had after posting two straight wins died on Saturday afternoon in Madison.

The Wildcats were thoroughly dominated by Wisconsin at the Kohl Center, getting overwhelmed in every phase of the game in a 62-46 loss. The scoreline is a generous representation of the contest, as the Cats were never close to being within striking distance at any point of the second half.

Northwestern's shooting was as cold as the temperatures outside, as the Wildcats hit just 29.6 percent of their shots for the game and produced their lowest offensive output of the season.

The first 10 minutes of the game were a familiar sight for Northwestern fans: the Cats struggled to find scores, opening 4-for-11 from the field. However, their defense was able to keep them relatively close, limiting the Badgers to 6-of-16 shooting before D'Mitrik Trice and Khalil Iverson combined to extend the Wisconsin lead to six.

Northwestern briefly took a 22-20 lead on a 3-pointer by Aaron Falzon with 6:26 left in the half, but it was shortlived. Wisconsin responded with a scoring barrage, led by Brad Davison, to create some separation from Northwestern. The Badgers closed the half on a 14-2 run and entered the break up by 10, 34-24.

The opening 10 minutes of the second half were a slugfest. Wisconsin held an 11-point advantage entering the final quarter of the game, but a Davison and-one opened the floodgates for Wisconsin. The Wildcats weren't able to get within single digits throughout the remainder of the game and Wisconsin continued to extend its lead as the Wildcats' offense floundered.

Happ’s triple double of 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists led Wisconsin, as he became the only player in the nation to garner his second triple-double on the year. Happ continually was able to find the open man on the perimeter - usually Trice and Davison - whenever Northwestern double-teamed him in the post. Davison and Trice finished with 18 points apiece.

For Northwestern, not a single player was able to enter double digits in scoring. Dererk Pardon and Anthony Gaines led the team with eight points each. The Wildcats also turned the ball over 13 times to Wisconsin’s seven and had just five assists, an indicator of how stagnant its offense was.



Here are our three-pointers from a loss that dropped Northwestern to 12-8 on the year and 3-6 in the conference.







Abysmal shooting killed Northwestern: Northwestern shot the ball better from deep than it did on 2-point field goals, and that's a telling sign of how it played on the day.

The team’s three leading scorers, Pardon, Vic Law and Ryan Taylor, combined to go 7-for-24 from the field and 3-for-9 on 3-point shots. That’s never going to be a recipe for success for this Northwestern team. Law, NU's leading scorer, was just 2-for-11 for 6 points, and Taylor went 2-for-9, also for 6. Pardon, who was shooting better than 60 percent on the year, converted just 3 of 7 shots and was stymied by Happ in the post.

As a whole, Northwestern went 16-for-51 from the field and 7-for-19 from beyond the arc. As good as its defense can be, whenever it shoots the ball that poorly, the game will never be within reach.







NU couldn't defend Wisconsin's inside-and-out game: The biggest question today for Northwestern was how it was going to defend Happ, Wisconsin's star center. The Wildcats showed Happ a bunch of different looks, such as single coverage, double teams and delayed double teams. Although Happ’s 6-for-15 shooting may make it seem like Northwestern did a good job, that only tells part of the story.

Happ dominated the game in all phases, putting up his second triple-double of the year and just the third in Wisconsin history. His passing was his biggest asset today. Whenever Northwestern brought extra help, Happ was consistently able to find the open man, as Trice and Davison converted on seven of their 12 3-point attempts, many of them fully open looks.



Happ also pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.





Cats were unable to build on their winning streak: Northwestern was feeling pretty good after a gritty road win at Rutgers and a big home win over Indiana. Head coach Chris Collins told the media on Friday that the team’s goal is to “be considered in the postseason mix,” but to do that the Wildcats have to find a vital win in a scenario like they had today.

Northwestern still has yet to beat a ranked team, dropping games to No. 5 Michigan, No. 6 Michigan State and No. 19 Iowa, and it has also beat beaten by potential tournament teams Oklahoma and Wisconsin. The only resume-worthy win the Cats have on the season is that home victory earlier this week over Indiana, a team that has now lost six straight and is now 3-6 in the conference.

Northwestern has upcoming matchups with No. 13 Maryland, Penn State and Iowa. For Northwestern to truly be in the mix for quality postseason play at the end of the year, it’s imperative that it earns victories in two of those three duels.

