Jack Florentine is ranked as the best long snapper in Illinois in the Class of 2024, and he committed to Northwestern as a preferred walkon on the same call he was offered the opportunity.

"It's been a great past day, knowing I've found a home," Florentine said on Saturday, the day after he committed. "When I visited there last time [on Jan. 27], I told [head] coach [David] Braun, ‘This is where I want to be. If you guys offer me, I'll commit, this is the school that I love. I'd love to be here.’”

Nearly a month later, Florentine got a call with the PWO offer from Northwestern's coaching staff and was true to his word, committing then and there.

