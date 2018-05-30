Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-30 09:32:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Northwestern reserves a spot on Beville's short list

Bem260i5qk3s2vu6vuxd
Davis Beville
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport.com
Publisher

Quarterback Davis Beville plans to release his favorites list soon, and a recent visit to Northwestern has reserved a spot for the Wildcats on his short list.

“I enjoyed everything about my visit,” said the three-star signal caller from Greenville (S.C.) who has been a hot recruiting commodity during the evaluation period.

Get the latest on one of Northwestern’s two major 2019 quarterback targets in this WildcatReport premium story.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}