@WildcatReport

Northwestern Athletics announced with a brief statement that the Wildcats' men's basketball game against Iowa on Wednesday would be postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 concerns.

"The men's basketball game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Iowa will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program," said the statement. "Northwestern and Iowa, along with the Big Ten Conference, will work together to identify possible rescheduling dates."

Northwestern (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) is coming off of a loss to Michigan on Sunday, its second straight defeat. Iowa (12-6, 4-3) has won four straight contests.