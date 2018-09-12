The talk around Evanston this week has been, What’s wrong with Northwestern’s offense?

It’s a question that’s been asked before, of course. It seems to happen every so often, as if the unit is suffering from some recurrent disease that pops up and afflicts it from time to time.

If what you saw in Saturday’s 21-7 loss to Duke looked familiar, it should, because it happened in 2016 quite often. The lack of a credible deep threat makes teams bold enough to run man-free defense against the Wildcats, with defensive backs covering receivers man-to-man and a single high safety behind them.

It’s a risky defense. The simplest way to beat that coverage is to hit a deep pass or two over the top. Northwestern wasn’t able to do that against the Blue Devils and paid the price.

They tried. The Wildcats tried to throw it downfield – three times, in fact, to freshman J.J. Jefferson, who seems to be emerging as the deep threat by default. None of those balls connected.

Just one could have changed the complexion of the game, according to head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

“They play man-free, you gotta take shots. We just kinda needed one to change momentum and it didn’t happen,” he said at Tuesday’s press conference. “We had our hands on I’d say half of them and we didn’t come down with one.”

Fitzgerald refuted the notion that his receivers couldn’t get separation against the Blue Devils.

“They’re 50-50 balls and we went 0-fer,” he said at Tuesday’s press conference. “They had space, we just didn’t complete them.”

Northwestern had 14 possessions against Duke and scored once – on the first drive of the game, when they went 79 yards for a touchdown. The next 13 drives produced zero points and ended with five punts, two interceptions and four turnovers on downs. The other two ended each half.

You can’t blame long fields for NU’s woes, either. Three of the Wildcat drives started at midfield, the Duke 48 and the Duke 46. The Wildcats made it into Duke territory eight times without producing a single score. In the third quarter, they drove 76 yards to the Duke 4 only to come up empty after quarterback Clayton Thorson was sacked on fourth-and-goal.

“You’re across the 50 five times (in the second half) and you don’t get any points. You can’t expect to win a lot of games against a good football team doing that,” he said at Tuesday’s weekly press conference. “You don’t win a lot of games when you have a first and goal and don’t get points... I don’t blame our fans for not cheering,” he said.

Really, Northwestern’s malaise has lasted six quarters, not just the four on Saturday. Since putting up 31 points in the first half against Purdue in the season opener, the Wildcats have produced one touchdown in the 90 minutes of football since. That means that they’ve cashed in just once in their last 20 possessions.

Against Duke, Northwestern suffered some injuries that wreaked havoc on the offensive line. Right tackle Rashawn Slater and left tackle Blake Hance both left the game. Fitzgerald said that their backups, Ethan Weiderkehr on the right side and Gunnar Vogel on the left, were not ready for prime time. Jesse Meyler also got some reps as the Wildcats used five tackles throughout the game. Not coincidentally, the Wildcats suffered four sacks.

Fitzgerald, however, was having none of it, noting that defensive tackles Alex Miller (a starter) and Ben Oxley were both out for the game and their understudies, Fred Wyatt and Trevor Kent, “kicked ass.”

“Our problem (on the offensive line) was fundamental. Our problem was execution,” said Fitzgerald. “There’s no excuses.”

Center Jared Thomas agreed.

“You gotta take it on the chin when you play like you did on Saturday,” he said. “We’ll take responsibility in both wins and losses.”

Fitzgerald also shrugged off the effects of losing superback Cameron Green to a targeting call in the first half and the continuing revolving door at quarterback – which he can’t control, anyway.

All is not doom and gloom, however. Eventually, Thorson should get healthy and be able to take over the quarterback job full-time – hopefully by the Michigan game on Sept. 29. Green will return, as will Slater and Hance, who both practiced on Tuesday and will likely be questionable for Saturday’s game.

Plus, the Wildcats have Jeremy Larkin to lean on. He’s been a dynamic offensive weapon, ranking third in the Big Ten with 264 yards and three touchdowns rushing and adding 11 catches for 75 yards receiving over the first two weeks of the season.

And the Wildcats have been in a death spiral like this before and pulled out of it. Go back to 2016 again. Northwestern got off to an ugly 1-3 start that included a 9-7 loss to FCS Illinois State. The offense looked about as anemic as this one in scoring 13.7 points per game.

The Wildcats rebounded to win the next three, averaging 38.7 points per game.