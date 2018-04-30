Saturday was a sobering day for Northwestern fans.

It was Day 3 of the 2018 NFL Draft, covering rounds 4-7. Justin Jackson, the school's all-time rushing leader and one of the best players to ever wear purple, figured to get picked somewhere in the middle rounds, most likely in the fourth or fifth, many reasoned.

Yet pick after pick rolled by on Saturday and Jackson still remained on the board. Kickers, punters and even an Australian rugby player who had never played a down of football in his life were chosen. Yet Jackson, who rushed for 5,440 yards to rank 11th all-time in NCAA history and is one of just nine players to ever post four 1,000-yard seasons, wasn't taken.

How could that be?, fans wondered. Jackson had performed well at the NFL Combine, posting a 4.52 40-yard dash and a 38.5-inch vertical leap. His game tape surely spoke for itself.

Finally, at pick 251 in the seventh round, just five picks before Mr. Irrelevant went with the final choice in the draft, the Los Angeles Chargers selected Justin Jackson.

Of course, that meant that none of the other Wildcats hoping to hear their names called were selected.

Safety Godwin Igwebuike, who was invited to the Combine along with Jackson, wasn't selected and signed as an undrafted free agent with Tampa Bay. Defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster, a three-year starter and one of the strongest players in college football, went as a UFA to Green Bay. Linebacker Warren Long (Seattle), safety Kyle Queiro (Dallas), center Brad North (Baltimore) and superback Garrett Dickerson (Cleveland) also signed as free agents.

Jackson's low pick and the omission of Igwebuike and Lancaster shouldn't have come as a surprise. Just last year, Wildcat Austin Carr, who led the Big Ten in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches, couldn't get his name called.

Northwestern has accomplished much in recent years, including producing 10-win seasons in three of the last six seasons. But in terms of producing NFL talent, the Wildcats lag far behind their Big Ten brethren.

Over the last 10 drafts, Northwestern has had just 12 players selected. That's lower than all but one school in the Big Ten: Minnesota, with 11. The Wildcats even rank behind schools that have usually struggled on the field, including Illinois (22), Rutgers (21), Maryland (18), Indiana (14) and Purdue (13).

Yet when you look at the team's record and on-field accomplishments, Northwestern gets the best bang for its buck in terms of NFL talent - or lack thereof.

While the Wildcats rank 13th in the Big Ten in terms of NFL draft picks, they rank seventh in overall winning percentage during that time (.602), better than even Michigan (.583), which produced 34 draft picks during that 10-year period, 22 more than NU.

The table below shows Big Ten schools ordered by the number of draft picks produced over the last 10 years. It includes the highest round a player was selected, as well as the overall won-lost record, bowl game appearances and 10-win seasons during that span.

