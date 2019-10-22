@WildcatReport

Northwestern showing 4-star 2021 wing Hopkins 'tremendous love'
Northwestern head coach Chris Collins has a grand vision for his Class of 2021 and Bryce Hopkins is front-and-center in those plans.
The four-star wing from Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick took an unofficial visit to Northwestern last Friday along with five-star guard Max Christie. After hearing Collins' sales pitch, Hopkins, the No. 64 recruit in the nation, is feeling like he's a top priority for the program.
"As of right now, Northwestern is showing tremendous love, and I love that," he said.
